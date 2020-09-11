Neena Gupta Reveals She Met Her Husband On A Plane; Says 'this Is Why I Believe In Fate'

In the recent episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta spoke about finding love at 50 and recalled how she met her husband. Speaking about the same, Neena Gupta revealed that she met her husband, Vivek Mehra on a plane when they were both travelling from London to Mumbai. The actor added that Vivek was sitting somewhere behind her, however, moments later, he sat next to Neena Gupta, when the air hostess requested him to do so.

Neena speaks about her husband

Adding to the same, Neena Gupta mentioned that this is why she believes a lot in destiny and fate. In her interview, the actor mentioned that her husband keeps teasing her about how she tricked him on the plane. Sharing her reaction to her husband’s joke, Neena Gupta mentioned that she asks him to stay if he is happy and leave if he is not.

Image source: Neena Gupta Instagram

No Filter Neha

Neha Dhupia is currently hosting the fifth season of No Filter Neha. In 2016, Dhupia hosted a true-blue Bollywood podcast called No Filter Neha on the Indian music app Saavn. On her show, Neha interviews Bollywood celebrities, who spill lesser-known facts about their personal lives. The show received positive reviews, with over 2.3 million listeners the year it was launched.

Neena Gupta on the professional front

Neena Gupta’s recent show, Masaba Masaba, follows the story of Bollywood fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who straddles the worlds of fashion and family as she forays back into the dating world. In the show, actor Shibani Dandekar is seen in a cameo appearance. Besides Shibani, Farah Khan and Kiara Advani, too, are seen in brief roles. The show stars actors Rytasha Rathore, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta and Neil Bhopalam in the lead roles.

The actor was also appreciated for her performance in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, the movie chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre.

