After 'Valimai's Success, Actor Ajith Kumar Flaunts His New Look In Pic With Wife And Kids

South megastar Ajith Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recently released action-thriller flick, Valimai. To double the celebration, his son Aadvik turned a year older on Wednesday, March 2. On the special occasion, the Valimai star stepped out to celebrate with this family and the photos of their celebration have gone viral on the internet.

Ajith Kumar smiles with his family

Actor Ajith Kumar tends to keep his private life away from the limelight, hence his latest family photos have created a massive buzz online. In one photo, the actor can be seen sharing a big smile alongside his wife Shalini. The other picture sees the married couple beam with tremendous joy along with son Aadvik and daughter Anoushka. This rare glimpse of Ajit Kumar's family is much loved by fans. Check out the photos here:

Here are two lovely and adorable pics of #AjithKumar,#ShaliniAjithKumar and family! pic.twitter.com/tW4DIdedb0 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 3, 2022

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, they spread like wildfire on social media. A fan reacted to the photo saying, "Good family," another expressed how he look 'awesome' even at age 61. Take a look at the reactions below:

Good family — Bertrant Di Deco Fiti (@di_fiti) March 3, 2022

AK 61 la sambavam iruku , awesome look of #Thala pic.twitter.com/V1iKHktU12 — Sunil Raj (@SunilRaji1604) March 3, 2022

As per reports, Ajith and his family visited a lavish restaurant to celebrate Aadvik's birthday. For those unaware, it is almost after a decade, when the actor's photos with his family have surfaced online. Needless to say, the entire family looks utterly happy in the picture that is now doing the rounds on the internet.

Speaking about the movie, Valimai, Ajith Kumar, who essays the role of an IPS officer, has performed many bike stunts in the movie. Actor Karthikeya and Bani J as the antagonists, plot against Ajith Kumar to wreck havoc. The action-thriller hit the big screens on Thursday, February 24.

Helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth, the music score of the movie given by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming Tamil flick is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. For those unaware, Valimai also marked the debut of actor Karthikeya. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a police officer who is all set to hunt down a group of violent bikers after they are embroiled in a heinous murder and theft case.

Image: Instagram/@ajith_0fficial, Twitter/@SreedharPillai