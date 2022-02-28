Valimai Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar Starrer Is Having A Dream Box Office Run

The Ajith Kumar -starrer highly anticipated film Valimai has managed to grab all the limelight with its theatrical run. The film was released on February 24, 2022, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi and received a terrific response at the box office. It emerged as the biggest opener for Ajith Kumar to date and the second-biggest of all time in the Tamil industry.

The makers and the lead actors are currently riding high on the success of the actioner. The high octane actioner is billed as a commercial entertainer packed with a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Fans have declared the film as a blockbuster. The craze and hype around it are reflected in its box office collections. Valimai received an overwhelming response at the ticket window for days 1,2 and 3. Here we bring you the Valimai box office collection for day 4.

Valimai Day 4 Box Office Collection

Valimai is having a dream run across the globe. The Ajith Kumar starrer performed exceptionally well at the box office during the weekend. The film has minted good numbers from its opening day and is witnessing great footfall in the theatres across India.

As per the reports of Filmy beat, on day 1 Valimai opened to some impressive numbers and minted around Rs 34.12 crore (gross). It has managed to keep up with the good numbers on day 2 as well and collected close to Rs 23 crore (gross), taking the total collection of the entertainer to Rs 57.12 crore (approx). On day 3 it earned close to Rs 23 crore, taking the total collection of the film Rs 83.79 crore. On day 4 the Tamil actioner has stormed the box office window and has managed to collect around Rs 30 Crore (approx). This clearly indicates that the film has crossed the 100 crore benchmark worldwide in just three days.

More about Valimai

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the movie features Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Qureshi in the lead alongside many other notable actors namely Bani J, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Chaitra Reddy, Raj Ayyappa, Dhruvan among others.

Image: Instagram@iamhumaq