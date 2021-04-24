Valimai First Look Will Not Release On Ajith’s 50th Birthday, Confirms Boney Kapoor

Thala Ajith's new movie Valimai is one of the most awaited big releases of the year. The makers had earlier confirmed that the film’s first look will be released on actor Ajith’s birthday, which had got his fans excited. However, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor on Friday has released a statement announcing that the first look release is postponed and will not come out on May 1, 2021. According to the statement, the crew decided to take the decision due to the worrisome effects of the second wave of Coronavirus in the country.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor released the statement on his social media handles on Friday. “We had announced that we would be releasing the First Look of our film “Valimai” on May 1, 2021, to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar’s 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Corona Virus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to loss of family members and friends,” he wrote in the official statement.

Valimai shoot delayed due to COVID-19

Earlier, the movie had made headlines as the crew was forced to stop the shooting due to an unforeseen splurge in COVID-19 cases. The film crew was supposed to fly to Spain in April for a bike stunt scene, which had to be delayed due to the second wave of the virus in India as well as Europe. However, the fans kept hopes alive as the crew had announced May 1, 2021, as the film’s first look release. Now, the date has been folded and further shoots have also been delayed. The movie was supposed to wrap its shoot schedule by early May and was expected to have a theatrical release by August this year.

Valimai's cast and crew

Actor Ajith Kumar plays the lead as a cop in the film. The film will also feature Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra also appear in the film. The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth and it will become his second consecutive movie with Ajith Kumar in the lead and Boney Kapoor in the producer’s chair after the trio made Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan. Yuvan Shankar Raja has done the music for the film, while Nirav Shah does the cinematography.

Image Source: Ajith FC Twitter