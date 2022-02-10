'Valimai' Hindi,Telugu & Kannada Trailers Out: Ajith Kumar's Action Scenes Steal The Show

Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai has been one of Ajith Kumar's highly-anticipated films ever since it was announced and is set to release on February 24, 2022. The film promises to be an action-packed adventure and fans eagerly await its release. The makers of the film released the Hindi and Telugu trailers of Valimai and gave fans a glimpse into what to expect on the big screen.

Valimai Hindi, Kannada and Telugu trailers out

Touted to be 'Inda's biggest action thriller', Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn launched the much-awaited Valimai Hindi trailer on Thursday, while the Telugu and Kannada trailers were launched by Mahesh Babu and Kiccha Sudeepa respectively. The trailer saw several high-octane action scenes and assured fans they were in for a power-packed film. The short clip also saw several bike action scenes and chases, keeping the audience at the edge of their seat. Ajith takes on the role of a police officer in the film and goes head-to-head with Kartikeya Gummakonda, the antagonist in the movie. Ajith is accompanied by Huma Qureshi, who is also one of the officers in his team as they try to solve their case. He is determined to crack the code and pushes himself to persevere despite all odds.

Watch the Valimai Hindi trailer here

Hey Ajith, your conviction and tenacity remain commendable! Here’s wishing you the best for #Valimai. #AjithKumar @BoneyKapoor



Love always,

Ajay pic.twitter.com/B5OHJPX3pe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 10, 2022

Telugu Trailer

Kannada Trailer

The making of Valimai

The makers of the movie had earlier released a clip giving the audience a glimpse into the making of the film. This allowed fans to get a sneak-peek into some of the most dangerous and exciting stunts that were filmed. It also told viewers how they managed to overcome the obstacles that came their way owing to the pandemic and thanked the cast and crew of the film for their support in those tough times. They wrote, ''When everything was alright, COVID-19 made our days tougher. We stood alongside everyone hoping for the light. Hoping to live, hoping to love, hoping to do what we love. Despite hard times, people kept showering their love. It gave us more strength, hope, confidence. We were hoping to start shooting again. Thank you Ajith sir for your support, hard work and commitment.''

