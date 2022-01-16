Boney Kapoor's Latest Post With Ajith Kumar Has Fans Excited For 'Valimai'; Know Why

Producer Boney Kapoor is an active Instagram user. Recently, he took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring himself and South Indian star Ajith Kumar. Ajith visited the producer's Mumbai Production office to discuss their upcoming highly-anticipated film, Valimai.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Boney Kapoor posted a picture with Ajith Kumar. In the post, Boney and Ajith can be seen twinning in black casual outfits. Ajith wore a black shirt and black trousers, while Boney sported a black hoodie and matching trousers. The duo can be seen flashing faded smiles as they posed for the camera. As for the caption, Boney wrote, "Ajith’s visit to my Mumbai production office."

Many fans and followers rushed to the comments section as soon as the picture was up on the internet. A fan commented, "Valimai one picture release pls (sic)". Another wrote, "Thala DHARISANAM (sic)". A third netizen quipped, "Thala and Boney Mama Mass (sic)". While a user raved, "Vera level (sic)", another wondered, "VALIMAI release? (sic)"

More about 'Valimai'

Ajith Kumar will be seen playing the role of a police officer, Arjun, while Kartikeya will be playing the antagonist in Valimai. Helmed by H Vinoth, the makers earlier announced that the Tamil film will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu languages fueling the anticipation of the audience. With the release date postponed, Valimai has joined films like RRR, Jersey, and more in the list of movies hard-hit by the COVID pandemic.

Valimai has joined the list of movies being postponed due to the rising cases of COVID. The movie was scheduled to be released on the occasion of Pongal 2022 as millions of fans across the nation expressed their anticipation for the same via social media. However, it seems like cine buffs will have to wait a little longer to catch the movie in theatres.

Taking to their official social media handle, makers of Valimai dropped a note announcing the postponement of the film which also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, and Gurbani Judge among others. The decision to postpone the movie was taken in favour of putting forward public safety and following protocols amidst rising concerns of the coronavirus infection.

(Image: @boney.kapoor/Instagram)