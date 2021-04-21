Valimai Update: Thala Ajith's Overseas Shoot Postponed Owing To The COVID-19 Crisis

Thala Ajith's new movie Valimai was supposed to shoot in Spain in mid-April for a bike stunt scene, however, the shoot has been delayed given the rise in COVID-19 cases in India and Europe. According to Pinkvilla, the makers intended to shoot a special bike-based stunt in the five-day schedule under the supervision of experts from the West. The team wanted to shoot the entire film before they unveiled the first look of the film on Thala Ajith's birthday.

Valaimai shoot in Spain delayed due to COVID-19 crisis

Talking about the Valimai update with Pinkvilla, a source close to the team said they wanted the entire film ready by the time of the first look launch on Thala Ajith's birthday. But the COVID-19 cases in India and Europe have been acting as a barrier and have resulted in the delay of the shoot. The team is now exploring new destinations for filming abroad and the decision about the same will be made after the first look is unveiled on May 1. The source revealed that the production was now exploring other locations for shooting which include places like France, and even the USA. The source said that they could also opt to shoot in India if the overseas looked logistically impossible. The source added all the shooting options were kept open for them and they will make the final call in the first week of May.

About Valimai's release date

Although Valaimai's first look was scheduled for a release on the first week of March, the producer tweeted that they will unveil the first look of the action thriller film on Thala Ajith's 50th Birthday. The movie is confirmed to have a theatrical release and the makers are aiming to release it in August this year. However, the schedule could change depending on the COVID-19 crisis and Ajith wants the viewers to enjoy the film without any fear. In the same article, the source said Thala was clear on the safety of his fans. The source revealed Ajith wanted them to enjoy the movie at 100% occupancy and at the same time he did not want any of them to be infected by the deadly virus. The source added they will announce a date based on the on-ground scenario and as of now, they have confirmed the theatrical release in August.

About Valimai's cast and crew

Besides Thala Ajith, the film will star Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. Actors Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Gurbani Judge, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra among others will also appear in essential roles in the film. The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja whereas Nirav Shah took care of the cinematography.

Promo Image Source: Thala Ajith's FC Twitter