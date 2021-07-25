Varalaxmi Meets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At 'Ponniyin Selvan' Sets, 'overwhelmed' With Love

South Indian actor Varalaxmi had her fangirl moment when she met Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan. Varalaxmi's father Sarathkumar, is currently shooting with Aishwarya for the movie the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. Varalaxmi took to her Instagram and shared photos that featured Aishwarya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Varalaxmi meets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Varalaxmi took to her Instagram and shared that she along with her sister Pooja Sarathkumar had met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan. She also thanked her father Sarathkumar who took them to meet Aishwarya. Taking to her Instagram she wrote "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan

Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth were so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may God shower all his blessings on your family.!!!

Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar. I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Fans react to Varalaxmi's Instagram post with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Fans were in awe of Aishwarya Rai's beauty and used adjectives like 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous' to describe her. While most of the fans were all hearts for the actor as they left heart emoticons in the comment section.

More about Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming Tamil epic historical drama film written, directed and by Mani Ratnam. The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The movie features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles. The music of the movie will be composed by A.R Rahman. The movie is scheduled to release in April 2022. The shooting of the movie was halted due to rising cases of COVID-19, the shoot was resumed in July in Puducherry.

Image: Varalaxmi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.