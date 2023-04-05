Varisu Producer Dil Raju To Work With KGF Star Yash?

Varisu producer Dil Raju has been responding to his fans on Twitter under the hashtag Ask Dil Raju. Recently, a fan asked Dil Raju whether fans can expect a movie of his with KGF star Yash, to which he replied 'Yes.' Now, fans are anticipating to watch Yash in one of Dil Raju's movies in the future.

Who is Dil Raju?

Dil Raju is a Telugu film producer, who is well-known for his films Jersey and Varisu. He and his brothers started Sri Venkateswara Creations in 2003 and the first film they produced was titled Dil that released in the same year. After the success of the film, Dil Raju named himself after the movie. Raju has produced various Telugu films including Rama Rama Krishna Krishna, Bommarillu, Shaadi Mubarak, and Kotha Bangaru Lokam, among others.

Varisu shattering box-office records

Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the mot successful Tamil film as it reportedly earned more than Rs. 300 crore worldwide. As per the production house, this is Vijay's highest-grossing film and it has the potential to become fourth highest grossing film in Tamil Cinemas.

About Varisu

Varisu is a family drama movie that stars Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Shaam, among others. The story of this film revolves around a family of the biggest businessmen in India. Rajendran, the head of the family, and his two sons look after the business in the hope of becoming the next heir.

However, Rajendran gets diagnosed with cancer and he fulfills his wife's wish of celebrating his birthday. On the special day, Rajendran's youngest son (Vijay) returns home after seven years as he had a disagreement with his father. The story further continues from here and it will exciting for fans to find out what happens to the family after his return.