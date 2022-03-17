After a long wait, the trailer of the upcoming sports drama Ghani has been released by the makers. The Varun Tej starrer trailer packs a powerful punch with the actor's boxing stints romance, sentiments emotions and etc. The actor's battle of emotions in the boxing rings depicts how much the win matters to him with every do-or-die situation.

The film is slated to release theatrically on April 8. According to various media reports, Ghani is a clean entertainer and was given U/A certificate by the Censor Board due to its action scenes, since the story is about boxing. The film written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby on Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners, Ghani is presented by Allu Aravind. The music is by S Thaman.

Ghani trailer launched

The trailer shows powerful performances of Upendra and Jagapathi Babu along with the cute antics of Saiee Manjrekar. Saiee will be seen playing the female lead in the film. For the first time, Saiee is paired alongside Varun for the sports drama. Sharing the Trailer on Twitter, Varun wrote, Here you go, #GhaniTrailer. It's just a glimpse of the hard work we put in..hope you’ll like it! #Ghani is Coming to Deliver the knockout Punch on 8th April 2022!."

For the unversed, Varun had to undergo a massive physical transformation for the film and his agile physique is already the talk of the town. He was trained by Olympic champion Tony Jeffries. Besides Saiee and Varun, the film also features, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra as key characters. The film was earlier slated to release on February 25, but it later got postponed to avert the box office clas with Bheemla Nayak and Gangubai Kathiawadi. the film is now set to release theatrically on April 8.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Ghani, Varun will be seen in the Telugu romantic comedy F3: Fun and Frustration, which also stars Venkatesh, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster family entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration. It is slated to release on May 27, 2022.

Image: Instagram/varunkonidela7