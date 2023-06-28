Varun Tej Wraps Shoot For Gandeevadhari Arjuna, Reveals Release Date

Telugu star Varun Tej has risen to prominence since his debut in 2014 with Mukunda. While his next three films were box office flops, he received critical praise for his action-packed film Kanche (2015). After a number of hits such as Tholi Prema (2018) and Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019), the actor is set to reprise his action avatar with Gandeevadhari Arjuna.

3 things you need to know:

Varun Tej is the brother of Virupaksha star Sai Dharam Tej, and a cousin to RRR star Ram Charan.

He was last seen in F3: Fun and Frustration (2022).

He was also part of Bigg Boss 3, which was won by Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj.

Wrap for Gandeevadhari Arjuna announced

The makers of Gandeevadhari Arjuna recently announced that the shooting for the film has concluded. Varun himself took to Twitter to reveal details about the upcoming film. He captioned the Twitter post, “EXECUTED and EXCITED! Bringing our #GandeevadhariArjuna to you on the 25th of August.” Check out the poster for the upcoming film below:

(Varun Tej's upcoming film, Gandeevadhari Arjuna | Image: varuntej/Twitter)

A poster for Gandheevadhari Arjuna was also released. It featured Tej in an action driven avatar. The actor can be seen wearing a black, stealthy outfit while holding a pistol in his hand.

Gandheevadhari Arjuna to be Varun Tej’s biggest yet

Gandheevadhari Arjuna is set to be a big budget entry for Varun Tej. A big chunk for the film was shot in the United Kingdom, with several sequences having been shot in Budapest, Hungary. The film came to floors in London last year.

(Varun Tej will be featured as the lead in Gandeevadhari Arjuna | Image: IAmVarunTej/Twitter)

The film has been directed by Praveen Sattaru, who has made films such as the Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost (2022), Dr. Rajasekhar starrer PSV Garuda Vega (2017), and Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer Guntur Talkies (2016). Actress Sakshi Vaidya will be playing the female lead alongside Varun in the film.