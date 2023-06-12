Niharika Konidela Fuels Divorce Rumours After She Attends Varun Tej’s Engagement Solo

In an intimate ceremony held on June 9, Telugu actor Varun Tej joyfully exchanged engagement vows with his girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi. The event was graced by the presence of renowned actors such as Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi, among others. Varun's sister, the talented actress Niharika Konidela, also attended the celebration, although her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda was noticeably absent.

This absence sparked further speculation about the couple's rumored divorce, which has been circulating on the internet for some time.Taking to her Instagram handle, Niharika shared delightful images from the engagement ceremony, where she looked resplendent in a graceful light blue saree. Varun, on the other hand, opted for an elegant ivory kurta, while Lavanya captivated everyone in a stunning pistachio green saree.

Netizens quickly noticed Chaitanya's absence in the photos and flooded the comment section with inquiries, fueling the curiosity surrounding their relationship. "Jiju didn't come?" said one user. "Where is Varun's jiju?" inquired another. "Where is Chay?" asked a third user. “They broke up, bro," another user replied.

More on Niharika-Chaitanya's relationship

(Niharika Konidela got married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in August 2020 | Image: Niharika Konidela/Instagram)

Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, fueled divorce speculations last month when she stopped following Chaitanya on Instagram. Additionally, she removed her wedding pictures from Instagram. Best known for her roles in the Telugu flicks Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, Niharika tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in an intimate ceremony in August 2020.

Chaitanya is a graduate of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and BITS Pilani. He is employed as a business strategist at a prestigious MNC in Hyderabad. As was to be expected, family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and Sreeja Kalyan attended Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding.

On the work front, Niharika will be making her acting comeback with Disney+ Hotstar’s Dead Pixels. Directed by Aditya Mandala, the web series also features Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani, and Bhavana Sagi in major roles.