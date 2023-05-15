Thalapathy 68: Vijay To Collaborate With Venkat Prabhu For New Film?"

Vijay, who is one of the popular stars in the Tamil film industry, will reportedly collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu for his next film. According to movie trackers, Vijay's Thalapathy 68, which is creating a heavy buzz on the Internet, will be directed by Venkat Prabhu, known for directing Ajith in Mankatha. However, neither Vijay nor the director has confirmed the rumours.

A tracker shared a picture of Vijay posing with the director. The tweet read, "#Thalapathy68 - new entry Venkat Prabhu..! Unexpected twist." Soon after it was posted, excited fans flooded the comment section. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Atlee would direct the film.

Talking about the director who might direct Venkat Prabhu Thalapathy 68, he is known for giving a hit film Mankatha, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead. He turned director with Chennai 600028 (2007). He has also directed films such as Saroja, Goa, Biriyani, Masss and Maanaadu. His latest movie was Custody with Naga Chaitanya. It was shot in two regional languages - Tamil and Telugu. The film featured Arvind Swami, best known to many for his performances in Roja and Bombay in a key role. Custody received mixed reviews and is struggling at the box office.

Busy time for Vijay

The superstar is currently busy shooting for his next action film Leo. The movie is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and others in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres this year on October 19. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Varisu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna with an ensemble cast of Prakash Raj, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and others. It received a mixed response from the audience and critics. However, at the box office, the movie reportedly turned out to be the biggest hit of the actor's career. It was helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.