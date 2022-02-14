Venkatesh & Varun Tej-starrer 'F3' Release Date Postponed, To Hit Big Screens On May 27

Owing to the surge in the caseload of the Omicron variant of COVID in recent months, the film industry, which was one of the most impacted sectors, witnessed the release of many promising ventures getting postponed. However, in view of the gradual decline in the COVID tally across the country, filmmakers are now giving second thoughts and are announcing fresh release dates for their ventures. Joining the bandwagon is the much-awaited Venkatesh and Varun Tej starter comedy flick F3 , which is all set to make its way to the theatres. However, unfortunately, fans will have to wait longer for the film's release, as yet again its release date has been deferred.

The Telugu multi- starrer film F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster family entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration and as per the fresh release date, the film will hit the big screens on May 27.

Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer-F3 release date postponed

The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations. F3 was earlier slated to release on February 25, but unfortunately, the film's release date was revised and adjusted to April 28th this year, which was yet again shifted.

After changing the release date of the film multiple times, the makers have now finally locked a new and final release date. Announcing the same, the film's director Anil Ravipudi took to his Twitter handle and alongside sharing the poster of the film, he wrote "No change in date Anymore! 😎Most Awaited FUN Franchise➡️ #F3Movie ON MAY 27th🥳#F3OnMay27@VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej @AnilRavipudi @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official @adityamusic"

Here take a look at his post-

More about the film F3

F3 is a comedy-drama and like its former instalments, the film is once again all set to entertain the audience. The prequel, F2: Fun and Frustration hit the theatres in 2019 and was hailed as one of the best entertainers in recent years. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations’ Harshith Reddy and Dil Raju, F3 will showcase the financial struggles in a marriage. The musical score has been helmed by Devi Sri Prasad, who also composed the music for F2. Its cinematography has been handled by Sai Sriram, while Tammiraju is the editor. The film features Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada reprising their roles in the sequel, while Sonal Chauhan is roped in for a small role, Actor Sunil is also taken on board for an entertaining role. The sequel is all set to entertain the audience during the summer holidays. Alongside the lead cast, the film also stars Anjali, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha and Pragathi in supporting roles.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @f3_movie