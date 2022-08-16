Last Updated:

Veteran Malayalam Actor Nedumbram Gopi Passes Away At 85

Veteran Malayalam film actor Nedumbram Gopi, known for his pious roles in a handful of movies, succumbed to age-related ailments at a private hospital.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Nedumbram Gopi

Image: Instagram/@sglvredits_official


Veteran Malayalam film actor Nedumbram Gopi, known for his pious roles in a handful of movies, succumbed to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Tuesday, family sources said.

He was 85.

A former employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited, Gopi entered the tinsel town through award-winning movie "Kazhcha" directed by ace filmmaker Blessy.

His touching performance as a father and grandfather in the 2004 Mammootty-starrer had won wide appreciation.

He later appeared in small but notable roles in a handful of movies teaming with prominent directors including Jayaraj and actors like Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and so on.

"Seelabathi", "Ashwaroodhan", "Anandabhairavi", "Alif" and "Anachandam" were among the notable movies of the actor.

Gopi is survived by his wife and three children.

Image: Instagram/@sglvredits_official

READ | Malayalam actor Manju Warrier confirms sharing screen space with Ajith Kumar in 'AK 61'
READ | Malayalam actor Jalaja graces Cannes 2022 red carpet in style; Know all about her
READ | Malayalam actor Ambika Rao passes away at 58; Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj & more pay tribute
READ | Kerala: Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi arrested under POCSO act for misconduct with 2 girls
READ | Malayalam actor Pratap Pothen passes away in Chennai at age 70

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT