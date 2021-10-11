Veteran Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu Admitted To ICU, Condition 'critical'

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after he complained of uneasiness and stomach ailments on Sunday. As per reports, the health of the 73-year-old legend continues to be in a 'critical condition', doctors revealed on Monday. The actor is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and is in a 'serious condition', doctors treating him said.

It is important to mention that the Malayalam actor had recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection. Regarded as one of the greatest actors working in the Indian film industry, Nedumudi has worked in over 500 films in Malayalam and Tamil languages. Last year, he was lauded after he surprised fans by making a song about the Coronavirus pandemic to spread awareness among the general public. The video was shared on the Kerala Police's official Twitter handle.

Nedumudi Venu COVID-19 song

In the 1.41 minute song, Nedumudi Venu was heard singing about the COVID-19 outbreak and informing people about the COVID guidelines that they should follow. The music video had also shed a light on the importance of maintaining social distancing during testing times like these. His simple attire of a shirt and Kaili Mundu (Lungi) had won the hearts of the citizens. The actor was also seen playing a dholak in the video.

"Let's chase the plague out of this country with care and vigilance ... Sharing the hopes of survival, the beloved Malayalam actor Shri. Nedumudi Venu," the Kerala Police wrote. The video went viral on social media and received thousands of likes and shares after it was uploaded.

More about Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu

Winner of three National Film Awards and six state film awards, Nedumudi Venu started his career as a journalist before he took up theatre. Over the last few decades, the 73-year-old veteran has acted in over 500 movies and has also written screenplays of several films. He has 3 National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards to his name. He was last seen in the Malayalam-language anthology film Aanum Pennum released on March 26, 2021.

