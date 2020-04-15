Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu’s Song On Coronavirus Is Winning Hearts Online, Watch

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu is regarded as one of the greatest actors working in the Indian film industry. Nedumudi has worked in over 500 films in Malayalam and Tamil language. The two-time National Award-winning actor has now surprised his fans by making a song about the coronavirus pandemic to spread awareness to the general public.

Nedumudi Venu's viral song on coronavirus

Actor Nedumudi Venu can be seen singing about the coronavirus outbreak and informing people about the guidelines required to follow for the same. The music video also shed a light on the importance of solitary and maintaining social distancing during testing times like these. The almost two-minute-long song was uploaded by the official social media accounts of Kerala police. Check it out below -

The video quickly went viral on Facebook where it has received over 15 thousand likes and five thousand shares since it was initially uploaded. In the video, Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu can be seen sporting a simple attire of a shirt and Kaili Mundu (Lungi). He can also be seen playing the Dholak in the video. Netizens were happy to see Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu in the music video and were quick to compliment the efforts undertaken to spread awareness of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Corona... You are loosing the game, this is kerala... #BreakTheChain — Bucephelus (@bucephelu) April 14, 2020

Always proud to be a keralite. Very happy to see govt's initiatives to spreading awareness about virus — 😷🅿🆁🅰🅳🅴🅴🅿🕶️ (@Pradeep_tk) April 14, 2020

Hats off to you @TheKeralaPolice — AjithLal (@ajithlaljs) April 14, 2020

