KPAC Lalitha Becomes Grandmother As Sidharth Bharathan Is Blessed With Baby Girl; See Pics

Sidharth Bharathan of Chandrettan Evideya fame shared the news that his wife Sujina has given birth to a girl. Sharing the pictures of his wife and daughter on social media, Sidharth wrote: "It’s a Baby Girl. both the mother and the child are safe and sound" (sic). Sidharth Bharathan, who is the son of legendary actors KPAC Lalitha and Bharathan married his friend Sujina in a private ceremony last year.

Sidharth Bharathan's baby girl

Minutes after Sidharth Bharathan shared the pictures of his baby, actors like Kunchcko Boban, Joju George, Rima Kallingal, others congratulated him. While Kunchacko Boban wished the newborn baby good health, Rima Kallingal and Joju George congratulated the couple. Here is how actors reacted:

Sidharth Bharathan was first married to Jagathy Sreekumar's niece Anju Mohan Das. However, the couple separated in 2013. Sidharth Bharathan and Sujina, who were friends, decided to tie the knot last year. The couple got married in the presence of their close friends and family.

Sidharth Bharathan's career

Sidharth Bharathan's family has been in the movies for more than six decades. His parents were popular actors of their time. Sidharth Bharathan made his acting debut with Kamal's Nammal alongside Bhavana and other debutants. However, early on in his career, Sidharth Bharathan realised his affliction for directing.

Sidharth Bharathan made his directorial debut with Nidra. The movie was applauded by the critics but failed at the box office. However, his next release Chandrettan Evide with Dileep, Anushree, and Namitha Pramod managed to rake in the moolah at the box office. Sidharth Bharathan recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film.

The movie, starring Soubin Shahir, Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, also features actors like Santhy Balachandran and Leona Lishoy in prominent roles. The Sidharth Bharathan-directorial is titled Djinn and is a fantasy-drama. The forthcoming movie is written by Rajesh Gopinadhan. Meanwhile, Prashant Pillai has been roped by the makers to compose the music. The Sidharth Bharathan-directorial is produced by D14 Entertainments. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production.

