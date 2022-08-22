Vignesh Shares Photos Of His Wife Nayanthara From Spain Trip; 'beautiful Woman From India'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan left their fans in awe of their lavish yet elegant wedding back in June. While the couple was busy with their work commitments, they took a short vacation soon after their nuptials. However, the lovebirds seemingly found time to spend with each other as they planned a fun trip to Spain. While they bid adieu to Europe, Vignesh Shivan is still sharing glimpses of their romantic getaway. Recently, he posted some stunning pictures of the Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal star and showered her with love.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh Shivan shared a series of photos featuring Nayanthara in a stunning all-black ensemble taking a walk in Spain. Nayanthara opted for a cool look as she donned a black printed t-shirt with matching denim shorts. She ditched makeup and tied her hair in a messy bun. The Bigil actor accessorised her look with multiple chains, gold hoops, a wrist watch and a bracelet. She also carried a beige backpack and completed her look with white shoes. In the photos, the actor was seen walking under a splendid-looking complex. She also posed at Oceanografic de Valencia, which is a part of The City of Arts and Sciences and reportedly houses Europe's largest aquarium.

Sharing Nayanthara's pictures, her director husband called her a "beautiful woman from India." In the caption, he wrote, "The modern Spanish Architectural marvel of Valencia, Spain captured along with A beautiful woman from India." "Visit Valencia and get stunned by the city’s vibe! The ambience, the architecture and the way time absolutely flies! One of the best places visited ever."

Inside Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's trip to Spain

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara jetted of to Spain on August 12. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share some snaps with Nayanthara from their flight. In the photos, Nayanthara could be seen donning a white tank top and a ribbed jeans that she paired with a blue jacket. Sharing the photos, Vignesh Shivan penned, "After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves!" Take a look at their pictures.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial