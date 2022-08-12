Last Updated:

'Some time for ourselves...' | Vignesh Shivan Shares Loved-up Pictures With 'wifey' Nayanthara As They Jet Off To Spain

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan shared adorable pictures alongside his wife Nayanthara as the couple jetted off to Spain for a vacation. Read further.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL


Lovebirds Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been painting the town red with their adorable pictures post marriage. The couple, who was busy with their respective work commitments, has finally found some time for themselves and planned a Spain vacation. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal filmmaker shared glimpses from their jet as they flew away to Barcelona. In the pictures, Shivan could be seen kissing his wife's hand, while also posing for a cute selfie with the actor. 

Vignesh Shivan shares adorable pictures with Nayanthara 

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, August 12, Vignesh shared two posts, with the first one showcasing the couple's mushy moment together as they sat inside the plane. While Vignesh could be seen dressed in a black hoodie, Nayanthara sported a blue blazer with a white tank top inside. In the caption, he wrote, "After a continuous streak of work work work! Here we take some time for ourselves! #Barcelona here we come!." In the follow-up post, he further wrote, "En route #Barcelona with my wifeyyy." Take a look. 

Shivan's post received adorable reactions from fans as they dropped comments like, "Wow..such a beautiful couple," "So cute," and "happy journey," among other things. 

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot in an intimate yet grand affair on June 9. Sharign stunning glimpses from their ceremony on social media, Shivan wrote," Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my #Thangamey! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !"

READ | Netflix to feature Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's love story in a one-of-a-kind documentary

The couple reportedly met on the sets of the 2015 Tamil film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and fell head over heels while shooting for the project. While glimpses of the duo made rounds on the internet soon after, they never confirmed their romance. They made their official appearance as a couple during an awards ceremony in 2017. The star couple's wedding came six years after their romance began. 

READ | Malaika Arora catches up with Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan in Mumbai; compliments newlyweds

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL)

READ | Netflix drops unseen pics from Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding: 'Beyond fairy tale'
READ | Vignesh Shivan pays heartfelt tribute to Ajith Kumar as actor completes 30 yrs in industry
READ | Nayanthara-Vignesh's 'Beyond the Fairytale' teaser gives a peek into duo's special day
First Published:
COMMENT