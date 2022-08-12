Lovebirds Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been painting the town red with their adorable pictures post marriage. The couple, who was busy with their respective work commitments, has finally found some time for themselves and planned a Spain vacation. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal filmmaker shared glimpses from their jet as they flew away to Barcelona. In the pictures, Shivan could be seen kissing his wife's hand, while also posing for a cute selfie with the actor.

Vignesh Shivan shares adorable pictures with Nayanthara

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, August 12, Vignesh shared two posts, with the first one showcasing the couple's mushy moment together as they sat inside the plane. While Vignesh could be seen dressed in a black hoodie, Nayanthara sported a blue blazer with a white tank top inside. In the caption, he wrote, "After a continuous streak of work work work! Here we take some time for ourselves! #Barcelona here we come!." In the follow-up post, he further wrote, "En route #Barcelona with my wifeyyy." Take a look.

Shivan's post received adorable reactions from fans as they dropped comments like, "Wow..such a beautiful couple," "So cute," and "happy journey," among other things.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot in an intimate yet grand affair on June 9. Sharign stunning glimpses from their ceremony on social media, Shivan wrote," Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my #Thangamey! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !"

The couple reportedly met on the sets of the 2015 Tamil film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and fell head over heels while shooting for the project. While glimpses of the duo made rounds on the internet soon after, they never confirmed their romance. They made their official appearance as a couple during an awards ceremony in 2017. The star couple's wedding came six years after their romance began.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL)