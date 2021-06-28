Vignesh Shivan Answers When He Will Marry Nayanthara In Ask Me Anything Session

Vignesh Shivan often takes to his social media to interact with his fans and followers. Recently, the actor-director chose to host a Ask Me Anything - 'AMA' session on his Instagram handle wherein he received various questions and messages regarding his relationship with Nayanthara. When Vignesh Shivan was asked about their marriage plans, the actor replied that he was saving up for it since weddings are expensive.

Vignesh Shivan is saving money to marry Nayanthara

On June 27, the Velaiyilla Pattathari actor took to his Instagram stories to interact with his fans in a Ask Me Anything session. During the same, a fan asked him, “Why u not getting married to nayanthara mam???” They also added that they were eagerly waiting for their nuptial. Answering this, Vignesh shared how weddings are very expensive and that he was saving money for theirs. “So saving money for marriage and waiting for corona to go away,” further read his response to the fan’s question.

Vignesh Shivan reveals his favourite destinations

Fans had countless more things to ask Vignesh, especially about Nayanthara and him. Some fans asked him about his favourite destination and he had a sweet response to it. He revealed that any place could become his favourite if Nayanthara was with him. “Any place wit her,” he wrote while sharing a photo of him and Nayanthara. “Secret pic of you and nayan mam,” read another question, and Vignesh responded to it by sharing an unseen mirror selfie of the couple.

More answers about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

When a fan asked him about the best person that he had ever met in his life, Vignesh revealed it was his girlfriend’s mother. “Nayan’s mom, Omana Kurian,” read his reply with a red heart emoji. In the next post of the AMA session, fans saw a photo of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan posing with the former’s mother happily sandwiched between them. The Instagram story revealed that it was his favourite photo with his girlfriend and her mother.

Another fan asked him about his favourite style of clothing that Nayanthara wears. Vignesh revealed it was sarees. When asked to share a photo of the same, he posted a selfie of theirs wherein she was seen donning a pale yellow saree.

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.