Vignesh Shivan Shares His Fanboy Moment With Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him 'iconic Actor'

Ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently had a fanboy moment as he met Ranbir Kapoor and posed for pictures with the Barfi star. Sharing the duo's glimpses via social media, Shivan called Kapoor an 'iconic' actor, who's also an amazing and humble person. Shivan, who's awaiting the release of his film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, also added hashtags like 'fan boy' and 'fanboy moment' while expressing excitement about his recent meetup with Ranbir.

Vignesh Shivan shares his fanboy moment with Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, March 13, the filmmaker shared two pictures alongside the actor, where the duo could be seen shedding smiles in an elevator. While Shivan was clad in a grey coloured Balmain T-shirt, Ranbir opted for a plain white T-shirt with a blue cap. In the caption, he mentioned, "That’s how happy one feels when clicking a pic with an iconic actor & an amazing, humble person" and further added hashtags like 'Ranbir Kapoor fan', 'best actor' among others. Take a look.

Ardent fans of the duo rejoiced at their meetup and dropped comments like "can't wait to for Vigensh and Ranbir Kapoor duo onscreen", "super sir". Others also quipped that they were envious of Vignesh as he met the Bollywood heartthrob.

What's next on Ranbir and Vignesh's work front?

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the sci-fi film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy among others. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the planned trilogy is slated to hit theatres on September 9, 2022. He is also set to share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled film. The project, which has been bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, will be coming out on the occasion of Republic day next year

On the other hand, Shivan is awaiting the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in lead roles. Touted to be a love triangle story, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is backed by Seven Screen Studio in association with Vignesh Shivan's home production house, Rowdy Pictures. It will come out in April 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL)