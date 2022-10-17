Vignesh Shivan Shares Note On Positivity Amid Surrogacy Controversy With Nayanthara

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently became parents to their twin sons via surrogacy. The couple took to Instagram and announced their children's arrival on October 9. Soon after their announcement, the couple fell into controversy as they were asked to file an explanation to Tamil Nadu's Health Ministry to ascertain if they had followed the rules of surrogacy. While the couple revealed they have been legally married for six years in their affidavit, Vignesh Shivan recently shared a cryptic note about positivity.

Vignesh Shivan recently took to his Instagram stories to share a note on positivity. With the note, the filmmaker conveyed how good things come to those who do not give up during hard times. The quote read, "It takes a lot of courage to push through hard times. Never give up. Good things are coming your way."

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara reveal they got married six years ago

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot earlier this year in June in an intimate but lavish ceremony. The couple shared several pictures from their nuptials, attended by their close friends and family. As they welcomed their twin sons via surrogacy, they recently filed an affidavit, which revealed they have been married for six years.

The couple also argued they did not violate the country's surrogacy laws as their surrogate is a close relative of the actor who resides in the UAE and takes care of her business in Dubai. The Chennai hospital, where the twins were born, has also been identified by the officials.

According to the Surrogacy Regulation Act, a couple is eligible for surrogacy only after being married for five years. The couple should also not have any living child, biological or adopted. Moreover, the surrogate should be a close relative of the couple, aged between 25 and 33 years. She should also be married with a child of her own.

Image: Instagram/@wikkiofficial