Vijay Antony Makes First Public Appearance At Raththam Event After Daughter's Death

Tamil actor and composer Vijay Antony made his first public appearance after losing his 16-year-old daughter Meera to suicide. Vijay took part in the promotional activities of his upcoming film Raththam and was accompanied by his younger daughter Lara. While several fans were worried about him as he recently lost his daughter, director CS Amudhan assured everyone that he chose to attend the event to cope with his loss.

3 things you need to know

Vijay Antony's daughter Meera died in the wee hours of Tuesday, September 19.

Meera was found hanging in her Teynampet residence and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Meera was allegedly dealing with depression and was under extreme stress.

Vijay Antony returns to work after daughter's demise

On September 28, Vijay Antony decided to resume work and attended the pre-release event of his much-awaited film titled Raththam. He arrived at the event with his daughter Lara and was applauded by many for returning to work despite grieving his loss. Several videos of Vijay Antony and his younger daughter have gone viral on social media.

Producer G Dhananjeyan lauds Vijay Antony

Producer G Dhananjeyan took to his social media handle X, formerly Twitter, and praised Vijay Antony for his professional act. He wrote, "True example of professionalism, care for his Producers & Audience by @vijayantony sir - supporting our film #Raththam by being a part of promotional interviews with @csamudhan @Mahima_Nambiar today to various channels. A great inspiration & benchmark for the industry, by the man who rises above his personal tragedy to support his Team . Thank you sir."

(Dhananjeyan praises Vijay Antony for being a true example of professionalism | Image: X)

Director CS Amudhan also took to X and mentioned that it was Vijay Antony's way of coping with loss. He wrote, "Guys I assure you that for all of us involved in this, promoting the movie is very low on our priorities… there are things beyond our control & impacting the lives of many people. Also there is the thing of what the man himself wants & how he chooses to cope."