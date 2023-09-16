Vijay Antony Slams Rumours About Involvement In Mismanagement At AR Rahman Concert

AR Rahman held a concert titled Marakuma Nenjam in Chennai in partnership with ACTC Events on September 10. Thousands of people came to attend the concert and criticised the show organisers for mismanagement of the crowd. Following the fiasco, a YouTube channel came up with a video stating that music composer Vijay Antony had a major role to play in the incident. After the video went viral, Vijay took to X, formerly Twitter, and dismissed the false rumours.

Vijay Antony dismisses rumours

A YouTube channel released a video in which they claimed that the mismanagement was orchestrated by several people and Vijay Antony was one of them. However, Vijay Antony clarified the baseless rumours by releasing a statement on his social media handle. "With sadness in my heart, I am writing this letter to put a full stop to the ongoing controversy. A sister, in her YouTube channel, has been spreading lies about me and my brother AR Rahman. They are absolute lies. I am going to file a defamation case against them," he stated. He concluded his letter by saying, "I will donate the money I receive as compensation to my friends from the music industry, who are in need."

(Vijay Antony releases statement after YouTube claimed he was involved in the Chennai mishap | Image: X)

AR Rahman's reacts to the Chennai incident

Top composer AR Rahman on Monday said he would respond to the grievances of his audience who said they suffered because his September 10 concert held here was "mismanaged", and indicated that the ticket price would be refunded. Rahman posted his statement on social media platform X after a row broke out over the alleged mismanagement of his concert on Sunday evening which caused inconvenience to many. The Oscar-winning Rahman held the concert titled 'Marakkuma Nenjam', meaning 'Can the heart forget' on September 10 at a private venue on East Coast Road (ECR).

(With inputs from PTI)