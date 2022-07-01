Vijay Babu Appears Before Probe Committee For Interrogation In Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Days after Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who was arrested and released on a bail, appeared before the probing committee in Ernakulam Town South police station for the fifth consecutive day. Notably, the actor has been accused of alleged rape and was even arrested on June 27 after he appeared at the station for interrogation.

Post the arrest, the actor who was released on bail as per the conditions set by the high court, which has ordered the actor to appear before the officials for questioning from June 27 to July 3, 2022, between 9 am to 5 pm. The actor was released on bail on his bond of Rs 5 lakhs along with two sureties of the same amount.

ANI shared visuals of the actor appearing at the police station for the fifth consecutive day of enquiry in the alleged sexual assault case against him.

On the other hand, the day actor was released on bail, he had shared a post on Facebook revealing how 'maintaining silence' could be the best answer for all. He wrote that he will not get 'provoked' irrespective of the case against him. He added that he will not address the media and will cooperate with the investigation.

"Won’t get provoked irrespective of whatever happens. Won’t talk to media as directed by the honourable court irrespective of any provocation by the media. 100 precent cooperating with the investigation. All Proofs will be given only to the investigating team and the honourable court. In the end, the truth will prevail. God bless (sic)," he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the actor landed into trouble on April 22, after the Kerala Police filed a case against him following a woman's sexual assault allegations against him. As per a report by ANI, Vijay Babu had mentioned that he is not afraid of the investigation and claimed he has not committed the crime. He also identified the woman and revealed that he knows her since 2018.

