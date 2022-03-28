Actor Vijay Deverakonda who is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated film Liger is set to surprise fans with his next untitled. With Liger, Vijay is set to collaborate with Ananya Panday along with director Puri Jagannadh. Now, after Liger the director-actor duo is set to collaborate again for yet another exciting drama.

The excitement levels of the fans increased after Liger producer Charmme Kaur shared the update on Twitter. The producer teased fans with the good news by sharing a poster from the upcoming drama. The official announcement regarding this project will be made tomorrow on 29th March. The makers also confirmed that it is a Pan India film.

Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh to team up agan for next

While details on the yet-untitled project will be revealed soon, Vijay Deverakonda hopes to complete his pending professional commitments before he commences work on this film. The poster gives a glimpse of the forthcoming film that shows a fighter jet while aiming at their targets. Going by the poster and the tagline on it ‘Next mission launched’, it seems that the next film is going to be an intriguing drama where the actor could be seen playing a pilot or a soldier.

Before the announcement, fans were quite excited to know more about the project and the actor’s role. Though the name of the film was not mentioned anywhere by the makers, however, frenzied fans were quick to take notice and started trending the name with the hashtag ‘Jana Gana Mana.’

One of the users shared Vijay’s picture and wrote, “#JanaGanaMana official announcement today.” Another user shared an old poster of the film and wrote, “#JanaGanaMana started with Devarakonda by purijaganadh.” A third user chimed in and called the next film Puri’s ‘dream project. “#Janaganamana Loading #PuriJagannadh Dream Project #Liger,” the netizen commented.

According to various media reports, Janaganamana is a patriotic film penned by Puri Jagannadh years ago. He was keen to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in the film but it did not materialize. Reportedly Vijay Deverakonda has chopped off his hair after completing the shoot of Liger and his look for the new film is currently designed. Meanwhile, Liger marks Ananya’s first pan-India film. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, the film will also mark ace wrestler Mike Tyson’s Bollywood debut as he will be seen playing a key role in the movie.

