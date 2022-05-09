Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Special: 'Liger' To 'VD 11', List Of Actor's Upcoming Projects

South star Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame for his exceptional acting prowess in movies, including Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Dear Comrade, and more, has turned a year older on Monday, May 9. Known as a 'rebel' of the Tollywood fraternity, the actor has not only impressed fans by delivering blockbuster movies on the silver screen, but he is also the talk of the town when it comes to his voguish style and uber-cool fashion.

The South star is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the pan-India movie, Liger. On the special occasion of his 33rd birthday, here we have curated a complete list of the actor's upcoming projects.

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda will next star alongside Mike Tyson and Ananya Panday in the pan-India film, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is an upcoming romantic sports action film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. The movie will hit the big screens on 25 August 2022.

JGM

It was in March when Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to unveil the motion poster of his next romantic drama JGM. The multi-lingual movie is helmed by Puri Jagannadh, who is also directing his Bollywood debut flick, Liger. The motion teaser of the movie was shared by the Arjun Reddy fame with an intriguing tagline that read, "When I Come. I will bring chaos. Don’t doubt it". While sharing the release date of JGM, Vijay Deverakonda said, "More madness. The next one year of my life. #JGM. Worldwide Release - Aug 3, 2023".

VD 11

Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in the lead role, the forthcoming film is tentatively titled 'VD 11'. The upcoming project is helmed by Tuck Jagadish director Shiva Nirvana. The details of the cast and plot yet remain unknown.

Hero

Hero marks the directorial debut of Anand Annamalai, meanwhile, the project is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers. Actor Vijay Deverakonda essays the lead role in the movie. However, rumour hill has it that the production of the movie has been halted for reasons unknown.

Sukumar's next untitled

On the special occasion of director Sukumar's birthday, Vijay Deverakonda announced his next collaboration with the Pushpa filmmaker. While the title of the project is kept under wraps, producer Kedar Selgamasetty is bankrolling the movie. The movie is tentatively said to his the big screens in 2022, however, the release date hasn't been confirmed by the makers as of yet. While making the collab official, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter and stated, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard".

