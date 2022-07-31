South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are both busy actors who have several films in their kitty. It has been a while now since the two are rumoured to be dating as gossip about their love lives often surfaces on the internet. The two have shared the screen space in the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which came out to be blockbusters.

While fans loved to see them as a couple in the two films, rumours about them dating has again become the talk of the time as Deverakonda's Liger star Ananya Panday recently hinted at their romance during an appearance on a talk show. Amid the rumours, Vijay Deverakonda recently complimented his Geetha Govindam co-star at the music launch event of the latter's upcoming film Sita Ramam. Deverakonda also cracked some jokes as he heard people giggling soon after he took Mandanna's name.

Vijay Deverakonda leaves everyone in splits as he compliments Rashmika Mandanna

As per a video shared on the official social media handle of Vyjanthi Movies, Vijay Deverakonda was invited as the chief guest at the music launch event of the upcoming romance drama Sita Ramam, which stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna. At the event, Deevrakonda received a grand entry as he arrived in a white shirt and black trousers. At the event, Deverakonda seemingly addressed the audience and spoke about the upcoming film.

However, what caught everyone's attention was his compliment on Rashmika Mandanna. Mandanna looked stunning at the event in a beautiful white saree, which she perfectly accessorised with some diamond jewellery. Talking to Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda said, "Rashmika you always look super pretty and beautiful." He further quipped how everyone started giggling as he mentioned Rashmika. The Liger star said, "Everyone is giggling as soon as I mentioned your name. I don't know why." Rashmika Mandanna was seen laughing soon after Vijay Deverakonda cracked the joke.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Sita Ramam. She has several movies in her kitty and will make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she has two Hindi films - Goodbye and Animal - in the pipeline. The actor will also star in Pushpa: The Rule and Varisu.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Liger. The movie will mark the actor's debut Pan-India film. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ananya Panday.

Image: Twitter/@rashmikavijayd1