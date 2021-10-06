Last Updated:

Vijay Deverakonda Explains Why The 'Liger' Release Date Announcement Has Delayed

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to star in the upcoming actioner Liger which will also have a special cameo of legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Instagram/@Deverakonda


One of the most highly anticipated pan-India films Liger is yet to announce its official date. Lead actor Vijay Deverakonda has finally come forward with a reason explaining the delay behind the makers announcing when the film will hit the big screen. Earlier, the makers surprised fans after announcing that the actioner will feature a cameo of the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Read on to know if this could be the reason contributing to the delay of the release date announcement.

Vijay Deverakonda on the official release date of Liger

In an interview with Bollywood Life, the 32-year-old assured his fans that the release date will be announced, however, the makers need some time to make the official announcement. He further revealed the reason behind the delay citing that the crew is waiting for their Visas to fly over to the US for a two-week schedule to shoot with veteran boxer Mike Tyson. He confirmed that the team will be moving forward with the announcement once the permission for Visas are granted. 

Revealing that only a 'last chunk' of the film is yet to be shot, the actor appeared hopeful to reveal the release date soon to the fans. Lastly, he hinted that the movie could release next year.

More on Tyson in Liger

The news on Mike Tyson's special appearance in Liger was delivered by Vijay Deverakonda via his Instagram as he wrote, ''#NamasteTYSON #Liger. We promised you Madness!. We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time!. IRON MIKE TYSON.''

With the aim of bringing a phenomenal experience to the audience, the makers roped in the legendary boxer for a special appearance. The duo is expected to lock horns in the film hinting at the major showdown between the two boxers in the film. Apart from Vijay and Mike Tyson, actors Ananta Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy are set to play significant roles in the film. With no official release date announced, the movie will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Image: Instagram/@Deverakonda

