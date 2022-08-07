South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming action-flick Liger, also starring Ananya Panday in the lead role, took to his social media space and congratulated the team and makers of Sita Ramam and Bimbisara for their films' success. It was a massive Friday for the Telugu film industry which was going through a dry spell for the last two months at the box office. But, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara has had a sensational start as it raked 8.90 crores net (10.4 cr. gross) so far, while Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer film Sita Ramam also performed well on its first two days at the box office and earned ₹ 7.85 Cr India net.

Vijay Deverakonda congratulates Bimbisara & Sita Ramam's makers for films' success

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Twitter handle and extended congratulatory messages to the makers of Sita Ramam and Bimbisara in the form of tweets. The Arjun Reddy actor tweeted, "Extremely happy to hear that 2 films on the same day have turned into hits :)) What a good day! (sic)". He further added, "Congratulations to @NANDAMURIKALYAN Garu, Hari Garu, @DirVassishta, @mmkeeravaani garu and team for the great response to #Bimbisara (sic)."

Extremely happy to hear that 2 films on the same day have turned into hits :)) What a good day!



Congratulations to @VyjayanthiFilms @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika, @iSumanth anna, @hanurpudi and team on #SitaRamam.



Hearing the most amazing beautiful things about the film ❤️ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 6, 2022

In response to Deverakonda's tweets, Dulquer also tweeted, "Thanks for the endless support and love you always extend chief. So much love to you #Liger is gonna shatter records! (sic)".

Thanks for the endless support and love you always extend chief. So much love to you 🤗🤗❤️❤️ #Liger is gonna shatter records ! — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 6, 2022

For now, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Liger. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, and it has already created a lot of hype among the actor's fans. It features the Arjun Reddy star as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Ananya plays his girlfriend and Ramya Krishnan plays his mother in the film. Apart from the two stars, the film also marks wrestler Mike Tyson’s Bollywood debut as he will be seen playing a significant role in the film.

Amid promotions, the makers recently dropped Liger's second song, Aafat, which is a romantic number and stars Vijay and Ananya. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Rashmi Virag, and sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan.

Image: Instagram/@warinahussain/@dqsalmaan/AP