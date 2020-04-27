Vijay Deverakonda Talks About His Outfit For Katy Perry's Party That Grabbed Headlines

Popstar Katy Perry was in town last year for her concert along with English singer Dua Lipa. Almost everyone from the Bollywood industry was seen in the lavish dinner party hosted by Karan Johar for the singer. While almost every star was present at the party, the one who caught the most attention was the South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda. The actor graced the party in his own style and was seen having a bash with the tinsel town celebs.

Vijay Deverakonda on his outfit for Katy Perry's party

Vijay Deverakonda is known for his unconventional sense of style and his blazer over shorts style. His avatar at Katy Perry's party caught everyone's attention. Just ahead of his Dear Comrade release, the Telugu star was snapped in a lungi in Mumbai. In a recent interview with a leading daily, he got candid about his look at the Katy Perry party in Mumbai.

Adding that his mood defines his style, Vijay Deverakonda said that he lives the most for himself and will whatever he wants because he owes it to himself. He also added that sometimes he just feels like wearing a lungi and there is no logic to that. He further said that if something inside him craves a lungi, he will wear it.

Vijay Deverakonda said that he is human and it is not possible to be aware of everything at all times and be the best at everything. Adding an interesting take, he said if everyone was good at everyone, then they would all be clones. He added that what gives one edge over the other is the person's flaws and talents.

The Arjun Reddy star said that the world would be a boring place if everyone behaved and talked in the same manner. Vijay Deverakonda also questioned the need for the same personality as everyone. Talking about his dressing, he said that as far as his clothes are concerned, he does not care what the world thinks.

