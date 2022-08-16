Vijay Deverakonda Leaves Fans In Splits With His Views On Trolls; 'Aunties & Uncles...'

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Pan-India film Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday. The actor has been the talk of the town as he is on a promotional spree for the film. While the actor enjoys a massive fan following, he was also trolled for one of the posters from the movie. During the promotions of the film, the actor recently left fans in splits with his hilarious response to trolls.

A video of Vijay Deverakonda is currently making rounds on the internet. In the clip, the Geetha Govindam star could be seen sitting beside Ananya Panday as they promoted their upcoming film in Hyderabad. During the promotions, the actor was asked about his views on social media trolls.

In his response, Deverakonda mentioned that trolling is a common thing now. He quipped how society used to troll him before he became an actor regarding his results, college and job, but now he is being trolled on social media.

Deverakonda said, "It's common, it's an everyday thing. Even before I became an actor, aunties, and uncles used to troll about results, college, job, etc and now it's social media trolling. Be it anything, trolling is always there."

Rowdy @TheDeverakonda Humorous Reply For Seeing Trolls On Him Across Social Media In Hyderabad Press Meet 💗✨#VijayDeverakonda || #LIGER #LigerHuntsFromAug25th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rr0VAY7yl2 — Vijay Deverakonda Trends (@VDTrendsOffl) August 15, 2022

During the press conference, Deverakonda also cleared the air surrounding the similarity between Liger and Puri Jagannadh's Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi. The actor revealed the similarities between the two movies are that there is an MMA championship and a beautiful mother-son relationship. He added that the two films are not similar and also mentioned that he is a huge fan of the film.

More about Liger

Touted to be a sports drama, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Apart from the two stars, the movie will also see Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, while boxing legend Mike Tyson will make a cameo. The movie is a Pan-India film which will release in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie will hit the theatres on August 25.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda