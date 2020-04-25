Vijay Deverakonda Nails 'Real Man Challenge' By Making Mango Ice-cream & Doing Some Chores

The famous Telugu director, Koratala Siva nominated Vijay Deverakonda for #BeTheRealMan challenge on Twitter, and while in the beginning, the actor said, 'I am not yet a real man as per my mother', he has taken up the challenge indeed and has totally nailed it.

On Saturday, Deverakonda took to his Twitter handle to share some 'bits of his day' in lockdown. While the video is hilarious, it is also heartwarming. The video begins with Vijay waking up at around 12 noon and the warning on the caption says, "Do not try this at home or else it could result in parents being pissed".

He then goes on with his day and is seen cleaning and making mango ice cream for the family from scratch. The Arjun Reddy actor extended the challenge to Dulquer Salmaan.

When Deverakonda said 'I am not a real man yet'

Since the past few days, the Tollywood industry has been spotted taking up the #BeTheRealMan challenge. Director Koratala Siva nominated the Arjun Reddy actor to take up the challenge. However, the actor couldn’t complete the challenge and put up a hilarious post in reply to his nomination.

In an informal funny way, the actor replied to Siva's nomination and said, "Siva sir, my mother is not letting me do domestic chores. She says I end up burdening her more when I interfere. I am not yet a real man as per her. She is treating me as though I am a kid. But will show you a glimpse of my lockdown."

Siva sir 😀

Ma mummy nannu Pani cheyanitle..

Pani double avthundanta..



Intlo inka real men la chudatle mammalni.. pillallane treat chestunaru.. but will show you a glimpse of my day in lockdown.. 😉 https://t.co/Gk0iULg8aW — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 23, 2020

Ram Charan's Real Man Challenge

Done @ssrajamouli garu !!



Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN



I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

