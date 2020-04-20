'Baahubali' Director SS Rajamouli Takes Up 'Be The Real Man' Task Amid Lockdown; WATCH

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to share a video where he is taking up the #BeTheRealMan challenge. The director can be seen sweeping, mopping the floor, and cleaning the windows — basically encouraging men to help their partners at home during the lockdown.

Rajamouli further nominated his RRR actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. He also threw the challenge to Telugu film producer Shobu Yarlagadda, filmmaker Sukumar Bandreddi and music composer MM Keeravaani.

About RRR

RRR is a fictional story about two fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is a historical film made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore with two prominent superstars of the Telugu film industry.

Earlier, Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Mandanna were among the many actors who were rumoured to play the lead roles in the upcoming film, RRR. But then, it was confirmed that Alia Bhatt is indeed the heroine of RRR paired opposite Ram Charan in the film, RRR.

SS Rajamouli mentioned that the period drama is a love triangle between Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Junior NTR. He revealed that Alia's shoot was supposed to happen this month, but had to be put on hold because of the pandemic. The director said that they need to rework the dates and the schedule and added that he is looking forward to working with her.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is set in the era of 1920s and is a fictional story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen essaying the character of Alluri and Junior NTR will be playing the latter. Besides the two, the project will also feature stars like Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Ajay Devgn.

