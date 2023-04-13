Vijay Deverakonda Pens Heartfelt Note For 'Sammy' Samantha Ahead Of Shaakuntalam Release

Vijay Deverakonda recently took to his social media handles to share a sweet note he penned for his Kushi co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This comes ahead of the latter's big banner release, Shaakuntalam. Samantha also responded to the heartwarming gesture.

Vijay Deverakonda wishes 'Sammy' good luck

Vijay Deverakonda shared the note he wrote for Samantha. In it, the Arjun Reddy star referred to Samantha as 'Sammy'. Vijay revealed the actress to be a loving person, displaying immaculate passion towards her work for each camera shot, "as if (your) entire career depends on it". Vijay even indirectly referred to some of the ordeals Samantha has gone through in the past year, appreciating how she managed to smile through it all while giving her best, even as her body very evidently needed a break. Vijay ended the note wishing Samantha good luck for Shaakuntalam. Vijay signed off saying, "I wish you all luck for #Shaakuntalam tomorrow. Your will and the love of millions will always keep you safe. It will all be well".

Samantha responds to the sweet gesture

Samantha was quick to post her response to the kind words shared by her Kushi co-star. Samantha wrote, "At a loss for words..Really needed this. Thank you my hero!! @TheDeverakonda #Shaakuntalam." This small social media exchange evidently shows the warm equation the Kushi co-stars share.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda to feature in Kushi

Samantha is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam. It will release on April. Vijay Deverakonda's last film outing was Puri Jagannadh's Liger, opposite Ananya Panday. Both Samantha and Vijay will be seen next in their Telugu romantic comedy film, Kushi, which has been described by the team as, "an explosion of happiness, laughter, love and family bonding". Kushi is slated for December 23 release this year.