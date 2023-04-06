Is Rashmika Mandanna Living In With Vijay Deverakonda? Pushpa 2 Actress Reacts

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who co-starred in Dear Comrade (2019) and Geetha Govindam (2018), recently grabbed headlines as they were reported to be living in together. However, the Pushpa actress dismissed all the rumours on her with a cheeky reply. Reportedly, eagle-eyed fans of Rashmika noticed that she shot her birthday video on the same location that the Arjun Reddy actor had stayed at earlier. Fans took the video as a confirmation of the two staying together and began circulating proof of the same.

A news portal also claimed that Rashmika and Vijay, who have been linked together for quite some time, were "serious" about their relationship and were living in the same house. The report also claimed Vijay had gifted a ring to Rashmika and that fans could hear "great news".

Rashmika instantly put all the rumours to rest with her comment, "Aiyoooo.. don’t over think it babu," with a laughing and a heart emoticon. However, fans still gathered several evidences and posted it online. According to netizens, Rashmika shot her birthday video from Vijay's house. Anand Deverakonda, Vijay's brother, once posted a video from the same place back in 2021.

Check out the posts below:

#RashmikaMandanna & #VijayDeverakonda On Dating It's Clearly Proved... Yes but it was very Seriously 😳 #VijayDevarakonda Favourite Ring 💍 To #Rashmika Figure.. They Both are living in same house same Room.. Surely we can Hear great News 😀 @iamRashmika @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/VotVtLUAr5 — South Digital Media (@SDM_official1) April 6, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda call it quits?

Fans also speculated that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have parted ways after the Liger star did not post a birthday wish for her. Netizens also speculated that the actress has moved on and is dating someone else. Neither have Rashmika and Vijay confirmed dating rumours nor breakup reports.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured relationship

Rashmika and Vijay sparked dating rumours after they starred together in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Fans loved their reel and real-life chemistry as they were spotted together on several occasions. Reportedly, they even travelled to Maldives to celebrate New Year.