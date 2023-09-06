World Famous Lover Maker Asks Vijay Deverakonda To Compensate For Their Loss

Vijay Deverakonda recently announced during Kushi's event that he will be donating ₹ 1 lakh to 100 families to celebrate the success of his film. He said he will be identifying the families that are in need and will help them. Soon after he made the announcement, Abhishek Nama from Abhishek Pictures took to his microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, and urged him to compensate for the loss they incurred for his film titled World Famous Lover.

3 things you need to know

Kush's success meet was hosted in Vizg on Monday evening.

Abhishek Nama bought the movie rights for Vijay Deverakond's movie World Famous Lover.

The movie was released back in 2020 and failed at the box office.

World Famous Lover maker asks for compensation

Abhishek Nama took to X and claimed that the distribution company incurred a loss of ₹ 8 crore as World Famous Lover starring Vijay Deverakonda failed at the box office. Since the actor announced that he will be generously donating ₹ 1 crore to the needy, Abhishek has also requested him to compensate for their loss. "Dear @TheDeverakonda, We lost 8 crs in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it. Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting & Hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors & Distributors families also." He concluded his note by expressing gratitude to the actor.

(Abhishek Nama asks Vijay Deverakonda to compensate for the loss they incurred for World Famous Lover | Image: Abihshek Nama/X)

Vijay's speech during Kushi success meet

During his speech at Kushi's success meet, Vijay Deverakonda announced that he will be donating money to 100 selected 'Devara Families', which makes it a total donation of ₹ 1 crore. "Providing this small monetary assistance to my ‘Devera Families’ from the money I have earned for ‘Kushi’ will be the real success for me personally," Vijay said.