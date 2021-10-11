Vijay Deverakonda Shares 'travel Diary' As Family Flies In Private Jet For First Time

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and his younger brother Anand flew to Tirupati with their parents in a private jet. Earlier, pictures of the family offering their prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Temple warmed the hearts of the netizens. The brothers shared the behind the scenes of travelling in their private jet with their parents who initially appeared nervous about the flight. See the video here.

Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram video

Taking to his Instagram on October 10, the 32-year-old shared the video of his journey with his parents on a private jet to Tirupati to visit a temple. In the video edited by Anand Deverakonda, the parents of the actors appeared nervous but eventually eased out as the journey progressed. Later on, the actor's father was seen reading his newspaper.

On the other hand, Vijay was seen working on his phone as his younger brother poked fun at his workaholic nature. Vijay later revealed that he was working out a plan to promote Anand's upcoming film Pushpaka Vimanam. Anand Deverakonda shared the video with the caption, ''Travel Diaries #pushpakavimanam. Behind the scenes of our recent travel to Tirupati! 🙏 It's always fun travelling with family! 😁'' Vijay captioned the post writing, ''Travel diary of the Deverakondas - Shot and edited by Little brother @ananddeverakonda 😀''

More on Vijay and Anand Deverakonda

The young actors are all packed with their schedules as they gear up to release their upcoming films. Anand snuck in the poster of his upcoming film Pushpaka Vimanam in the video writing, ''Alsooo what's even more exciting is #pushpakavimanam is coming out very soon in the theatres. Release on November 12th!! Fun promotions and more details soon. 🤗''.

On the other hand, Vijay is creating a major buzz with his highly anticipated film Liger which is facing setbacks due to a few sequences left to shoot. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will feature actors like Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy to play significant roles. Adding fuel to the anticipation, Vijay announced that the movie will have a special cameo by the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson.

He revealed the news on his Instagram by writing, ''#NamasteTYSON #Liger. We promised you Madness!. We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time!. IRON MIKE TYSON.'' Liger release date is yet to be announced.

(Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda)