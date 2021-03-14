Vijay Deverakonda Wants To Experiment With New Genres Apart From Romance

Vijay Deverakonda has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry with movies like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, Arjun Reddy and more. He debuted in 2011 but only shot to fame five years later in 2016 with the romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu opposite Ritu Verma. After his last film World Famous Lover, the actor stated that he won't be returning to romance movies for some time now. This statement of his shocked his fans who saw him as the ultimate romantic hero.

In an interview with First Post, the NOTA actor said that he felt that World Famous Lover will be his last love story for the time being. He opined, "I go through these phases in life where I don’t feel like doing some stuff anymore". He added that he wants to try something new with his next projects.". When the movie's trailer was released, fans often compared it to his previous hit Arjun Reddy where he played the role of a rowdy drunk doctor.

Vijay Deverakonda's movies

Vijay Deverakonda's movies include several hits like Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, Ye Mantram Vesave, Dwaraka, among others. He made his Tamil film debut in 2018 with the political thriller film NOTA. Vijay Deverakonda's last film was World Famous Lover in 2020. He is also the owner of a film production company, 'King of the Hill Entertainment'. The said production house released its first movie Meeku Maathrame Cheptha in 2019. Vijay appeared in a cameo role in the film.

His first film of 2021 and also his Hindi debut film is Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Dharma Productions. VIjay took to his Instagram to release the first look poster and release date for the film. Liger is slated to release on September 9, 2021. The movie also stars Ananya Panday.

What's interesting about Liger is the title. A liger is a crossbreed between a lion and a tiger. Such animals are rare to be seen but they do exist. The movie's tagline is 'Saala Crossbreed', which clearly suggests an amalgamation of two different things. In one of the posters, he is seen in a fighting stance, hinting at his role as a mixed martial arts fighter. When asked about Liger, Vijay gladly added that he is excited to go to the shoot every single day.