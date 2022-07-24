Vijay Deverakonda Wears Slippers Worth Rs 199 For Liger’s Trailer Launch, Reveals Stylist

After ruling the hearts of fans in the southern part of India, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to impress the nationwide audience with his impeccable acting skills and charming looks with his debut pan-India film Liger. The film will witness Deverakonda in an intense avatar as he steps into the shoes of a Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

The trailer of the forthcoming film was recently unveiled in Mumbai. The trailer launch event was attended by Vijay, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, and many others. However, what won fans' hearts was Vijay's simple and casual style at the launch event as the Arjun Reddy actor was spotted donning a black t-shirt and cargo pants, which he paired with simple slippers. Post Vijay's appearance, his slippers became a trending topic of discussion among fans. Reportedly, Vijay's stylist spilled beans about the slippers that were worth ₹199.

Vijay Deverakonda's slippers were worth Rs 199

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Vijay's stylist Harmann Kaur revealed that the south star's footwear was quite reasonably priced. The stylist stated that the actor wanted to keep an 'underdog look' and she's glad that fans are loving his simple sense of styling. Harmann said:

"I was constantly nervous as the event was on a big scale, especially in Mumbai, and walking in wearing chappals worth Rs 199 was really brave of Vijay but I’m glad it was received with a lot of love."

She further revealed that she was initially a little hesitant when Vijay asked him for the slippers. She stated:

"I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let’s be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look. He specifically asked me for the basic chappals and initially, I was a little hesitant but I also always trust Vijay’s dressing-up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country."

More on Liger

Touted to be an action drama, the film has been written, directed, and produced by Puri Jagannadh, while Charmme Kaur co-produced it. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Shah Emtiaj in pivotal roles. Liger is slated to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram@itsdeverakonda