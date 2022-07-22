Last Updated:

Watch | Liger Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh Trolls Vijay Deverakonda's Slippers, Exchanges T-shirt

Vijay Deverakonda is the talk of the town as he awaits the release of his upcoming film 'Liger', in which he will play a pivotal role alongside Ananya Panday.

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda is currently the talk of the town as he awaits the release of his upcoming film Liger, in which he plays the lead role alongside Ananya Panday. At the recent trailer launch event of the film, the lead star donned a simple black t-shirt and cargo pants, which he wore with slippers. Bollywood's Ranveer Singh, who was the guest of the evening made a hilarious comment about the actor's choice of footwear, and the clip of the same has been going viral online.

Vijay Deverakonda at Liger trailer launch with Ranveer Singh

Vijay arrived at the trailer launch of his film in Mumbai in a black t-shirt with 'The' written on it, but his slippers were what stole the show. Ranveer was in awe of the actor's wardrobe choice and hailed his style. He said, "Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu." (Look at my brother's style, it looks like, he has come to my trailer launch or have I come to his trailer launch?) The Bollywood actor also mentioned that he loved Vijay Deverakonda's unique t-shirt and told him he would like to have one. To this, the Arjun Reddy actor replied, "100% percent."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vijay Deverakonda and Ranveer then went backstage and hilariously exchanged outfits, leaving the audience in splits. Vijay donned Ranveer's black tank top, over which he wore his statement jacket, while the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor donned Vijay's black t-shirt. The duo took the stage in style as the audience cheered them on.

Liger release date

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film will star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It will also see the Boxing legend Mike Tyson make an appearance and will release on August 25, 2022. The film will chronicle the life of Vijay's intense and fierce character as an MMA Boxer.

