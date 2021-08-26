Last Updated:

Vijay Sethupathi & Tapsee Pannu's 'Annabelle Sethupathi' First Look To Be Unveiled At 5pm

Horror comedy ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ starring Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu will unveil the first look of the film on Thursday, August 26 at 5 pm.

Annabelle Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu’s much-awaited film, Annabelle Sethupathi is gearing up for its release. The team behind the film took to social media on Thursday to make an exciting announcement about the upcoming Tamil movie. They mentioned that the first look of the film would be unveiled on Thursday, August 26 at 5pm.

'Annabelle Sethupathi' first look

Haseen Dillruba actor, Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the first look of her next movie. She uploaded a picture of herself looking away from the camera and mentioned that Annabelle Sethupathi was her next film for the year. She wrote, ‘Meeting you officially at 5pm today.’ Her co-star in the film, Vijay Sethupathi also posted about the first look of the film on his Twitter account.

See Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu’s post here:


Annabelle Sethupathi was initially set to have a theatrical release, however the ongoing pandemic forced makers to take the OTT route for the release of the upcoming film. The film is now gearing up to release on an online streaming platform, however the specific platform on which it will feature has not been officially announced yet. Annabelle Sethupathiwill not be Taapsee Pannu’s first Tamil film. She has earlier starred in Game Over in 2019, which streamed on Netflix. Annabelle Sethupathi will be a horror-comedy helmed by Deepak Sundarajan. The upcoming film will also star Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Rajendra Prasad alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu.

Apart from Annabelle Sethupathi, Vijay Sethupathi has several films in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Vikram, which will also star Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. He will also take on a role in a political thriller titled Laabam, alongside Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Taapsee Pannu on the other hand will star opposite Gulshan Devaiah in the Hindi remake of Julia's Eyes titled Blurr. She will also star in Shabaash Mithu, which will revolve around the life of Indian cricketer, Mithali Raj. The film will be directed by Srijit Mukherji. Apart from these, she will also take on roles in Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta.

