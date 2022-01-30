Vijay Sethupathi Announces Release Date Of His Film 'Kadaisi Vivasayi'; Shares Poster

Superstar Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in filmmaker M. Manikandan's highly anticipated rural drama Kadaisi Vivasayi, whose release date was announced by the actor via social media recently. After facing multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is set to hit theatres in the month of February 2022.

The film stars 85-year-old farmer Nallandi in the lead role, while Yogi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen playing pivotal characters. Apart from the trio, it also has actors like Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar and Raichal Rabecca Philip in essential parts. Sethupathi will be seen in an extended cameo as Ramaiah.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, January 30, the actor dropped the February 11 release date with an intriguing poster, where he can be seen against a rural backdrop with rough terrains and an elephant. Along with it, he wrote,"#KadaisiVivasayi will hit the screens on Feb 11th. #KadaisiVivasayiFromFeb11". Take a look.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement about witnessing the actor on the big screen and dropped comments like "This Will Be Sureshot Masterpiece", "Finally, the much-expected film" among others.

M. Manikandan not only serves as the film's writer and director but also its editor. On the other hand, Santhosh Narayanan has curated the music score. Kadaisi Vivasayi also marks the reunion of Vijay and Manikandan after the 2016 satirical flick Aandavan Kattala.

More on Vijay Sethupathi's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram. He will also appear in Raj and DK's upcoming web series, starring Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna. Lastly, he has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, as well as a film titled Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

