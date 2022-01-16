Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday: Did You Know These Interesting Facts About Tamil Superstar?

Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi has shown his acting prowess time and again by taking on trailblazing roles throughout his stint in the entertainment industry. The actor has starred in more than 50 projects including many successful ventures and has also been honoured with the National Film Award in 2021 among other accolades.

On the occasion of his 44th birthday today, January 16, the 'Makkal' Selvan actor is being showered with love and adulation from fans as well as several notable personalities from the industry including director Gopichand, actor Neelima Esai among others. On the special occasion, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the superstar.

Some interesting facts about Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi you didn't know

Before getting his first big break in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, the 44-year-old played small roles in films for more than 5 years. He first entered the industry as a background artist.

Vijay did many odd jobs in the country before moving to Dubai as he had to fend for his family including his three siblings. During his stay in Dubai, he came across a woman named Jessie and dated her before tying the knot in 2003.

Vijay was not an academically excellent student in school, and his inclination lay more towards sports and extracurricular activities. He later joined a Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant and began taking interest in acting after observing the artists from close quarters.

The actor has received over 18 awards and was nominated close to 25 times for his performances. Last year, he also bagged the National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actor for his stint in Super Deluxe.

Vijay has also starred in the 195 episodes long TV show called Penn, as well as featured in short films like Thuru, Maa Thavam, Kadhalithu Paar, The Angel among others.

More on Vijay Sethupathi's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram. The actor will also appear in Raj and DK's upcoming web series, starring Shahid Kapoor. Lastly, he has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, as well as a project opposite Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTORVIJAYSETHUPATHI)