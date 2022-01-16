Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday: Did You Know These Interesting Facts About Tamil Superstar?

Quick links:
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTORVIJAYSETHUPATHI
Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi has shown his acting prowess time and again by taking on trailblazing roles throughout his stint in the entertainment industry. The actor has starred in more than 50 projects including many successful ventures and has also been honoured with the National Film Award in 2021 among other accolades.
On the occasion of his 44th birthday today, January 16, the 'Makkal' Selvan actor is being showered with love and adulation from fans as well as several notable personalities from the industry including director Gopichand, actor Neelima Esai among others. On the special occasion, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the superstar.
The actor will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram. The actor will also appear in Raj and DK's upcoming web series, starring Shahid Kapoor. Lastly, he has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, as well as a project opposite Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.