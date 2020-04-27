Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa' To Have Bobby Simha As Antagonist?

Allu Arjun after the success of Arya 2 is all set to reunite with Sukumar for crime-thriller Pushpa. The movie reported to be based on the lives of Sandalwood smugglers was supposed to feature Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. However, due to its controversial theme, Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly opted out of the upcomer. Following his exit, the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer have apparently approached Petta fame Bobby Simha for the role.

Just a few weeks ago, Allu Arjun announced that he would be reuniting with Sukumar for an action-thriller. The forthcoming movie titled Pushpa was reported to be set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was reported to play the role of a smuggler, and Vijay Sethupathi was reported to play the role of the forest officer in the film.

However, recent reports state that Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of the film due to the controversial theme of the film. Following his exit, the makers have reportedly approached Bobby Simha to play the role. Bobby Simha was last seen playing a pivotal role in Vi Anand's Disco Raja. Reports have it that Bobby Simha has loved the script and might soon sign the dotted lines.

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is touted to be a multi-lingual that will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The posters of the Allu Arjun starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. Check out the poster of Pushpa:

