Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa', Not SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Release On January 8, 2021?

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt may get replaced by Allu Arjun’s new movie Pushpa in January 2021. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide lockdown has been in effect. This has caused several film productions to halt their schedules. Thus, the release of RRR may be pushed forward. However, Pushpa starring Allu Arjun may use this to their benefit.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa to replace RRR's release date of January 8, 2021?

Also Read | Ajith & Allu Arjun Were Ruling Twitter Trends For A Specific Reason; Here's Why

According to a news portal, the makers of Pushpa have considered the possibility of releasing their film on January 8, 2021. The last film that saw Allu Arjun in the lead was a massive hit and the actor won the hearts of fans. The first look of the film Pushpa was released on Allu Arjun’s birthday and fans were excited about this new film. The film was officially launched last October in Hyderabad. Pushpa will also see Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role. The film revolves around the story of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam forest.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Makes Sweet Gesture, Celebrates His Personal Assistant's Birthday Amid Lockdown

Also Read | Prabhas Beats Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu To Achieve A Unique Feat, Fans Go Crazy

As per a news portal, the next schedule for the film will begin in June. The film will see Allu Arjun romance Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade actor Rashmika Mandanna. Pushpa has been directed by Sukumar who has previously collaborated with Allu Arjun for films like Arya and Arya 2 which were massive blockbusters. Several fans have been eager to know whether Pushpa will release on the date earlier locked by RRR.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty To Play Villain In Allu Arjun's Action-thriller 'Pushpa'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.