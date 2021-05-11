Vijay Sethupathi To Host 'culinary Reality Show' 'MasterChef Tamil'; Watch Teaser

Sun TV has finally acquired the Tamil adaptation rights of MasterChef. The channel recently revealed that the show will air soon. They also shared a promo teaser of the show featuring Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi as the host. In the promo, the actor says that the show is coming soon on the channel. Take a look at the teaser of MasterChef Tamil.

Vijay Sethpathi to host MasterChef Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi fans and MasterChef fans are up for a treat as the actor will soon be seen in MasterChef Tamil. In the MasterChef Tamil teaser, Vijay is seen getting down from a helicopter and announces that the show will be airing soon. The channel mentioned in the tweet that the "World-famous culinary reality show" will now be remade in Tamil. The MasterChef Tamil's release date has not been revealed yet. Have a look at the teaser here.

Reactions to MasterChef Tamil teaser

Fans seemed excited to see the Tamil version of the show. A Twitter user mentioned that Vijay looks good in the teaser. Another shared a video and mentioned that he is eagerly waiting. A Twitter user asked if Vijay Sethupathi has any knowledge about cooking food. Here are some of the reactions to Vijay Sethupathi's show.

Format of MasterChef Tamil

MasterChef Tamil will be adapted from MasterChef Australia created by Franc Roddam. The show will feature a few popular chefs who will be the judges. They will audition a few cooks from the country who are willing to participate in the show and compete with other contestants. They will be given several tasks and dishes to cook. The Australian show was also adapted by 40 countries and airs in over 200 territories. The judges in Vijay Sethupathi's show have not been revealed yet.

Vijay Sethupathi on the work front

In the past, Vijay has hosted a show titled Namma Ooru Hero which was a reality talk show that aired on Sun TV. The actor was last seen in Uppena which released in February 2021 and marked his debut in Telugu cinema. The actor was also seen in Tamil movie Master which was a success at the box office post-COVID-19 pandemic. The actor will next be seen in Tamil films like Tughlaq Durbar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He will also be seen in the Malayalam film 19(1)(a).

