Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maamanithan' Bags Gold Medal At Tokyo Film Awards; Director Pens Note

Superstar Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil drama film Maamanithan has bagged a top accolade at the Tokyo Film Award. The film, which also stars Gayathrie, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram and Shaji Chen in pivotal roles, got the Gold Medal in the Best Asian Film category. The film's writer and director Seenu Ramasamy shared the news on social media and thanked major players involved in the project.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 3, Seenu Ramasamy wrote, "Category ( Best Asian Film) Golden Winner Happy to share our #Maamanithan feature film Won Tokyo Film Awards 2022 Thanks to producer @thisisysr @ilaiyaraaja @VijaySethuOffl @SGayathrie @shajichen @sreekar_prasad @mynnasukumar @studio9_suresh @CtcMediaboy @onlynikil." Take a look.

Other major winners at the Tokyo Film Awards include Takahiro Kawabe’s Love song at 5p.m (silver winner) as well as Mart Bira’s Nomadic Doctor (Bronze winner).

For the unversed, Maamanithan revolves around a humble and innocent auto driver struggling to provide good education to his children. As he tries to sell his land to get them into a private school, he gets cheated by a real estate businessman Madhavan. The film perfectly encapsualtes the myriad struggles faced by a commoner to get basic things in life. The film has been produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his YSR Productions banner. It witnessed a theatrical release on June 24, 2022, after being delayed for five years.

More on Vijay Sethupathi's work front

The actor is all set to share the screen space with Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas. As per various reports, the makers have already begun shooting for the film while the cast is rehearsing for it. Announcing the project in December last year, Katrina shared a picture with Vijay and the makers, while penning a caption that read," I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox."

