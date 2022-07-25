Katrina Kaif Begins Rehearsals With Vijay Sethupathi For 'Merry Christmas'; Drops BTS Pics

After celebrating her 39th birthday with her husband Vicky Kaushal and friends, Katrina Kaif is back on sets. The actor, who has several films in her kitty, is also all set to share the screen space with South star Vijay Sethupathi. The actor will soon star in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas alongside the Vikram actor. As per various reports, the makers have already begun shooting for the film while the cast is rehearsing for it.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are currently rehearsing for their upcoming film Merry Christmas. As the actor was back on the sets of the film, she recently dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram. In the first picture, Katrina Kaif could be seen seated with film director Sriram Raghavan at a table as she talked about something while the filmmaker keenly listened to her. The Phone Bhoot star could be seen donning a black jacket over a white pullover in the photo. She also tied her hair in a bun while sporting a no-makeup look.

In the other two pictures, Katrina could be seen indulging in a serious conversation with her co-star Vijay Sethupathi. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star donned a blue and black checked shirt. Sharing the photos, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Work in progress" and added hashtags "rehearsals," "merrychristmas" and more. The actor's fans and friends made sure to encourage her for her work and also mentioned how they cannot wait to watch the film.

Katrina Kaif on working with Sriram Raghavan

Katrina Kaif announced her upcoming film Merry Christmas in December, last year. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a picture with the film's director Raghavan and her co-star Vijay Sethupathi. Sharing the picture, the actor announced her film and penned a note about how she had always wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan. Katrina wrote, "I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox."

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif